The Yarmouth High boys’ hockey program won seven state championships, and the Cheverus boys won two. Now, in their fourth year as a co-op team, they have one together.
Cheverus/Yarmouth jumped out to an early lead, then held off Camden Hills, 4-3, to capture the Class B title Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena. Cheverus/Yarmouth completes the season at 18-2-2, while Camden Hills finishes at 15-7.
Ahead 3-2 after two periods, Cheverus/Yarmouth got some breathing room with David Swift’s power play goal at 7:27 of the third. The Windjammers cut it to 4-3 with 27 seconds left when Owen McManus completed a hat trick, scoring his 40th goal of the season.
Cheverus/Yarmouth took control of the game early. Quinn McCoy scored the first goal just 54 seconds into the game, firing a hard wrist shot from in between the circles.
Cheverus/Yarmouth increased its lead to 3-0 with a pair of power play goals 40 seconds apart later in the first period. First, Andrew Cheever scored on a rebound of a McCoy shot at 9:59. Then, just four seconds after beginning a new power play, freshman Owen Cheever tipped home his brother Andrew’s shot at 10:39.
The lead could have been greater after one period, but Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Lucas Soutuyo and Ian O’Connor each hit the post with a shot.
The Windjammers scored twice in the second period to cut Cheverus/Yarmouth’s lead to 3-2. Both were scored by McManus, the leading scorer in the state. At the 9:00 mark, McManus made a move in front of the net, going to his backhand for the goal to cut Cheverus/Yarmouth’s lead to 3-1. At 11:46, McManus fired a shot from the top of the left circle, scoring his 39th goal of the season to make it 3-2.
Ethan Tucker made 15 saves for Cheverus/Yarmouth, while Quinn Hoppin had 21 stops for Camden Hills.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.