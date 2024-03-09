The Yarmouth High boys’ hockey program won seven state championships, and the Cheverus boys won two. Now, in their fourth year as a co-op team, they have one together.

Cheverus/Yarmouth jumped out to an early lead, then held off Camden Hills, 4-3, to capture the Class B title Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena. Cheverus/Yarmouth completes the season at 18-2-2, while Camden Hills finishes at 15-7.

Ahead 3-2 after two periods, Cheverus/Yarmouth got some breathing room with David Swift’s power play goal at 7:27 of the third. The Windjammers cut it to 4-3 with 27 seconds left when Owen McManus completed a hat trick, scoring his 40th goal of the season.

Cheverus/Yarmouth took control of the game early. Quinn McCoy scored the first goal just 54 seconds into the game, firing a hard wrist shot from in between the circles.

Cheverus/Yarmouth increased its lead to 3-0 with a pair of power play goals 40 seconds apart later in the first period. First, Andrew Cheever scored on a rebound of a McCoy shot at 9:59. Then, just four seconds after beginning a new power play, freshman Owen Cheever tipped home his brother Andrew’s shot at 10:39.

The lead could have been greater after one period, but Cheverus/Yarmouth’s Lucas Soutuyo and Ian O’Connor each hit the post with a shot.

The Windjammers scored twice in the second period to cut Cheverus/Yarmouth’s lead to 3-2. Both were scored by McManus, the leading scorer in the state. At the 9:00 mark, McManus made a move in front of the net, going to his backhand for the goal to cut Cheverus/Yarmouth’s lead to 3-1. At 11:46, McManus fired a shot from the top of the left circle, scoring his 39th goal of the season to make it 3-2.

Ethan Tucker made 15 saves for Cheverus/Yarmouth, while Quinn Hoppin had 21 stops for Camden Hills.

