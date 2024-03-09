Cheverus senior Maddie Fitzpatrick, flanked by fellow finalists Scarborough senior Caroline Hartley, left, and Gorham senior Ellie Gay, shows off the hardware Friday evening in Bangor after being named the 2024 winner of the Miss Maine Basketball award, given to the state’s premier senior player.

Fitzpatrick became the first Stags player to be honored and is the school’s second player to be selected, joining 2010 Mr. Maine Basketball selection Indiana Faithfull.

“I’ve dreamt of this for so long,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve just been really lucky. I’ve had a lot of great people around me that have supported me and encouraged me, that have helped me get here. To be here with all these great players and coaches and my family, it’s incredible.”

Fitzpatrick, who led Cheverus to Class AA state titles as a sophomore and again earlier this month, was also named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and is in the running for the honor again this year.

“I’m a list person, a goal-setter, it’s how I work,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve always had this as a goal, and it’s always been on my bulletin board. I’m really close with (2015 winner) Ashley Storey (of Greely) and so when she won it, I was like ‘Oh, I have to be like her, I want to win this award.’”

Fitzpatrick, who will play at the University of Maine next year, posted regular-season averages of 25.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.9 steals.

Advertisement

“I’m just so proud of her,” Cheverus coach Billy Goodman said. “I think she deserved it because of everything she did for the team, and all that she does on the court and off the court. I think she’s a great representative of the top players in Maine, and how to do it the right way.”

The Mr. Maine Basketball award went to Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier.

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: