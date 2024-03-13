Scarborough senior Caleb Wandell, joined by his parents, Robert and Rebecca, reacts after signing a Celebratory Letter of Intent to study sports management and play football at Ithaca College in New York. Wandell was also joined by his teammates and coaches at the ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Wandell, who also played wide receiver for the Red Storm, started kicking as a junior, got invited to Ithaca for a visit and the rest was history.

“Today means a lot,” Wandell said, who plans to do punts, kickoffs, placekicking. “I never thought I’d play in college, but I got the offer and it’s a great school. I’m excited for the opportunity.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: