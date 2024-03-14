On the heels of winning a Class AA state title and the Miss Maine Basketball award, Cheverus senior standout Maddie Fitzpatrick was named Thursday as Maine’s girls’ basketball Gatorade Player of the Year, for the second consecutive season. The University of Maine-bound Fitzpatrick averaged 23 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.7 assists this season and paced the Stags to a first-ever undefeated season and the program’s second Gold Ball.

