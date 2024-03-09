GROTON, Conn. – Joellen Anderson, 86, of Groton Conn., passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2024, after a courageous fight with cancer.

She was born Dec. 22, 1937, in Cape Elizabeth, the daughter of Robert D. and Marcia Woodbury Anderson and grew up in a close knit neighborhood with other “free range” kids exploring the woods and ponds around the neighborhood.

A graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School, Joellen graduated from the University of Maine, Orono with a B.A. degree in zoology in 1959, and earned a MSCIS degree in computer science from the University of New Haven. She went on to a successful 36-year career with Pfizer in Central Research, retiring in 1995.

Joellen loved traveling, adventuring, and playing outdoor sports, becoming an avid hiker, kayaker, skier and tennis player. She enjoyed many special trips with family and friends, visiting England, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Mexico. Rafting western rivers and backpacking in the Pacific Northwest were fond memories she frequently shared. She loved the ocean and sea kayaked for over 25 years exploring the coastlines of Connecticut and Maine, as well as the Pacific Northwest. She skied with the Thames Ski Club and helped build their Pico Peak (Vermont) ski lodge as well as traveled on various western U.S. ski trips. She particularly loved Acadia National Park, spending over 28 summers at the AMC Echo Lake camp, hiking and exploring the park and spending many weeks exploring the islands off the coast of Maine.

In her final years, she was very active in local land trusts and could frequently be seen walking the local trails in southeastern Connecticut. In her words, “Many thanks to all who knew me for sharing my life’s journey and for all your life’s lessons. In remembrance, please take a quiet walk on a beach, or on your favorite woodland trail.”

Joellen is survived by her sister-in-law, Marlene Anderson of Rocky Hill, Conn.; nephew, Stephen Anderson and his wife Candace of Peaks Island, and niece Sarah Carmer and her husband Kent of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandnephews and spouses, four grandnieces and spouses; and three great-great-grandnieces.

Joellen was predeceased by her mother, father; and brother.

A private grave-side service will be at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth in early summer.

If desired, donations can be made to

Friends of Acadia,

43 Cottage St.,

P.O. Box 45,

Bar Harbor, ME 04609;

The Maine Coast Heritage Trust,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 201,

Topsham, ME 04086; or

The Endowed Environmental Education Fund,

University of Maine Foundation,

Two Alumni Place,

Orono, ME 04469-5792.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous