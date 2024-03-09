YARMOUTH – Lynn Ann Williams, 65, of Yarmouth, passed away after a long illness on March 5, 2024.

She was known for her giving nature, bright personality, graciousness, and being a safe haven for those around her. Lynn’s wisdom and joyful spirit touched the lives of many.

In her free time, Lynn enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, who were an integral part of her life and greatly influenced who she was.

Lynn was predeceased by her father, Norman Williams, birth mother, Lois (Bean) Bowe, stepmother, Patricia Williams; nephews Brandon Williams and Joshua Thomas Goulette; and cousin, Austin Williams.

She is survived by her beloved son, Chase Baker, his wife Mohdis Baker, grandson, Walton Baker; and siblings Sally, Dan, and Matt Williams.

A visitation and reception will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. The visitation will be followed by prepared speeches and open words with reception from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

