YARMOUTH – Lynn Ann Williams, 65, of Yarmouth, passed away after a long illness on March 5, 2024.
She was known for her giving nature, bright personality, graciousness, and being a safe haven for those around her. Lynn’s wisdom and joyful spirit touched the lives of many.
In her free time, Lynn enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, who were an integral part of her life and greatly influenced who she was.
Lynn was predeceased by her father, Norman Williams, birth mother, Lois (Bean) Bowe, stepmother, Patricia Williams; nephews Brandon Williams and Joshua Thomas Goulette; and cousin, Austin Williams.
She is survived by her beloved son, Chase Baker, his wife Mohdis Baker, grandson, Walton Baker; and siblings Sally, Dan, and Matt Williams.
A visitation and reception will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth. The visitation will be followed by prepared speeches and open words with reception from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Lynn’s online guest book.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to
The Assistance Fund at
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.