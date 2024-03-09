FOOTBALL

The Denver Broncos have agreed to send wide receiver and former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of 2024 draft picks, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Broncos would receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in next month’s NFL draft when the trade becomes official next week. They will save $13 million in both cash and salary cap space by moving on from Jeudy.

GOLF

LPGA: Lydia Ko and Bailey Tardy shot 6-under 66s and joined Sarah Schmelzel, who finished with a 69, atop the leaderboard after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China’s southern island of Hainan.

Ruixin Liu was two shots behind the three leaders after a 69.

LIV: Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes for an 8-under 62 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong.

Ancer had a two-round total of 15-under 125.

Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who shot second-round 66s, were tied for second.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Matteo Manassero stayed on course for his first win in more than a decade, retaining his one-stroke lead following the third round of the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa.

The Italian backed up his career-best 11-under 61 in Friday’s second round by shooting 67 to move to 20 under. Shaun Norris of South Africa (65) and Jordan Smith of England (65) were tied for second.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League for at least a day, as Kai Havertz’s late goal secured a 2-1 win at home against Brentford.

That victory extended Arsenal’s league winning streak to eight games and lifted the Gunners above Liverpool and Manchester City into first place. Liverpool hosts Man City on Sunday, and either team would move to the top of the standings with a win, while a draw would keep Arsenal in first place on goal difference.

n Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted first-half penalties won by Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United beat visiting Everton, 2-0, as it recovered from back-to-back losses.

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored a hat trick and set up two goals as Bayern Munich reduced Bayer Leverkusen’s lead in the Bundesliga to seven points with an 8-1 rout of Mainz.

Leverkusen can restore its 10-point lead with a win over visiting Wolfsburg on Sunday.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen stayed firmly on course for another season of dominance by winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won easily ahead of his teammate, Sergio Perez. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third.

Eighteen-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman was seventh for Ferrari in his first F1 race, one day after being called up as an emergency replacement for Carlos Sainz Jr., who needed an operation to treat appendicitis.

