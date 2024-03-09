Rafael Pinzon scored 35 points and sparked a 24-6 run midway through the first half as third-seeded Bryant rolled to an 84-58 win over sixth-seeded Maine in an America East men’s basketball quarterfinal Saturday afternoon in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Pinzon was 14 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as the Bulldogs (21-12) overwhelmed Maine (15-18) with excellent outside shooting. Bryant was 11 of 17 (65 percent) from behind the arc and 32 of 54 overall (59 percent).

Maine led 14-11 before Bryant surged ahead with the help of four consecutive 3-pointers – two each by Pinzon and Tyler Brelsford.

After trailing 47-36 at halftime, the Black Bears got as close as four points early in the second half, but Bryant quickly regained control with a 17-1 run.

Daniel Rivera added 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Sherif Gross-Bullock had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs.

Peter Filipovity scored 16 points for Maine, whose last America East tournament win was in 2005.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) UCONN 86, PROVIDENCE 53: Paige Bueckers scored 29 points and the Huskies (27-5) overcame an injury to Aaliyah Edwards to beat the Friars (13-20) in Uncasville, Connecticut, to advance in the women’s Big East Tournament.

Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points for the top-seeded Huskies, who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season and advance to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season. Edwards had 12 points before leaving the game in the second half with a facial injury.

(14) NOTRE DAME 82, (11) VIRGINIA TECH 53: Sonia Citron scored 19 points, Maddy Westbeld added 18 and the Fighting Irish (25-6) defeated the Hokies (24-7) in the ACC semifinals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland added 14 points, hitting 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, for Notre Dame.

MICHIGAN 69, (12) INDIANA 56: Laila Phelia scored 20 of her career-high 30 points in the second half when the Wolverines (20-12) erased a 17-point deficit and raced away from third-seeded and the Hoosiers (24-5) in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Hoosiers were mostly without leading scorer and rebounder Mackenzie Holmes, of Gorham, who suffered a knee injury against Maryland in a regular-season finale on Sunday. She played five minutes and didn’t score.

