Kylan Berry, Marshwood/Traip freshman, 106 pounds: The Traip Academy student roared through his first high school season, winning the Noble Invitational, Spartan Wrestling Annual Tournament, Class A South regional, Class A state meet and the New England Qualifier (NEQ) as he went 51-0 in Maine. He then placed sixth at the New England championships, winning four of seven matches, with each loss by a single point.

Isaac Boulard, Massabesic senior, 113: Boulard won arguably the most important match at the Class A state meet when he pulled out a 12-6 triple-overtime decision against Noble’s Owen Gray to help Massabesic win its first state title since 2008. Boulard was also the Class A South champion and won the Spartan tournament. Concussion protocol kept him out of the New England Qualifier. He finished the season 44-2 and went 107-14 in his career.

Brady Ouellette, Noble sophomore, 120: A repeat pick for the Varsity Maine All-State team, Ouellette was 48-3 overall and undefeated in Maine, including wins at the Noble and Spartan tournaments before earning his second Class A South and Class A state titles. He beat two-time Varsity Maine All-State pick Ayden Cofone of Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrook three times, including in the Class A final. Ouellette did not compete at the New England Qualifier because of illness.

Evan Boulard, Massabesic freshman, 126: In a very competitive weight class, Class A champion Boulard gets the nod over KVAC champion Evan Madigan of Edward Little and New England Qualifier winner Landon Pease of Camden Hills. Boulard (42-7) beat Madigan in the Class A final and won the Noble Invitational before placing third at the NEQ (losing a semifinal to Pease). At the New England championships, Boulard went 3-2, including a 5-0 win against Pease.

Gavin Ripley, Oceanside senior, 132: The 2024 Varsity Maine Boys’ Wrestler of the Year, Ripley won every tournament he entered in Maine, claiming his third Class B championship and second New England Qualifier crown while compiling a 48-0 record. He was a Maine-best third at the New England championships to finish the year 52-1. His lone loss was in the New England semifinal to eventual champion David Perez.

Kaden Dustin, Noble junior, 138: A repeat Varsity Maine All-State pick, Dustin battled through a midseason shoulder injury and still was able to stay undefeated in Maine, compiling an overall record of 39-5 that included Class A South, Class A state meet and New England Qualifier titles. At the New England championships, Dustin lost his first match, then won three straight before being eliminated one win shy of placing.

Dillon Gray, Mt. Blue freshman, 144: A standout for the Class A North regional champions, Gray is described by his coach, Mike Hansen, as “young, ambitious” and the “real deal.” Gray went 54-5 overall, winning Class A and New England Qualifier titles before being eliminated from the New England championships with a broken collarbone in his second match.

Lucas Libby, Mountain Valley senior, 150: Gavin Ripley’s chief rival for Boys’ Wrestler of the Year honors, Libby capped his 152-win career with a fourth-place finish at the New England championships. Libby was 62-3 overall and did not lose to a fellow Mainer. A three-time Class B champion, Libby won the Noble Invitational, Spartan tournament and his first New England Qualifier title with a convincing victory against Class A winner Michael Rollins of Camden Hills.

Hudson Lufkin, Dirigo freshman, 157: A frequent training partner with Libby, the Dirigo freshman rolled through Maine’s Class B tournaments, racking up three pins and a major decision at the South regional, and two pins and a major decision against North champ Isaac Keresey of MCI in the state final. He then beat three Class A opponents to win the New England Qualifier before finishing his 49-8 season with a 1-2 mark at New Englands.

Dominick Bubar, Massabesic senior, 165: Bubar was the most dominant wrestler on the Class A champion Mustangs, pinning his way through the Class A South and Class A state meets. A repeat All-State pick and 2024 Spartan champion, Bubar was 44-4 this season and 114-11 in his career. He placed among the top six at New Englands for a second time, finishing fifth. He picked up three wins there, avenging a loss to Lincoln Academy’s Jayden Lafrenye in the New England Qualifier final.

Gavin Tanner, Windham/Gray-New Gloucester/Westbrok senior, 175: A consistent wrestler who improved each season, Tanner swept the major in-state titles, winning at the Class A North regional, the Class A state meet and the New England Qualifier, where he beat Class B champ Jakobi Hagar of Lincoln Academy. Tanner also impressed with his January title at the Spartan tourney. Overall, Tanner was 51-4, with two of the losses at the New England championships.

Ben Ronca, York senior, 190: The Class B South and state champion, Ronca avenged a loss in the Spartan final to Scarborough’s Luke Burns, the Class A champion, to win the New England Qualifier title. At the New England meet, Ronca went 3-2 overall and placed fourth to complete a 47-4 season. He will be wrestling next season at Wesleyan University.

Pedro Lombi, Deering senior, 215: A state runner-up as a junior at 195 pounds, Lombi went 31-3 this season, sweeping the Class A South, Class A state meet and New England Qualifier titles. He pinned Class B champion and 2023 Varsity Maine All-Stater James Dube of Mattanawcook in the New England Qualifier final before going 1-2 at the New England championships. Lombi had a 1-2 record at New Englands and was 72-16 in his career.

Jonny Lettre, Cony senior, 285: A three-time Varsity Maine All-State pick, Lettre was unbeaten in Maine. His season ended with difficulty when he lost his first match at New Englands, injured his forearm and had to go to the hospital, leading to a forfeit in his second match. Before the forfeit, Lettre was 44-1 this season and finished his career at 123-8 with three Class A championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Gray, Noble: The Knights were unable to repeat as Class A state champions, but the overall strength of the program showed with wins at the Maine Dual Meet Championship and the Class A South regional. And, in the first season of girls’ team championships, the Knights won both the Maine and New England titles, led by sophomore New England champion Hannah Perro (36-17 with 24 pins overall; 9-1 vs. other girls).

