OLD ORCHARD BEACH – David Redmond, Sr., 62, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on March 4, 2024.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1961, in Portland, to John Joseph Redmond Jr. and Rosemary Anne (Riley) Redmond.

David attended Cheverus High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, graduating in 1979. He went on to attend Bentley College, and although he did not obtain a degree, his thirst for knowledge and dedication to his pursuits remained unwavering.

In service to his country, David enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for five and a half years. Following his military service, David began his career at the Maine Youth Center before transitioning into the role of a Probation Officer for Maine Correctional, where he dedicated over 30 years of service before retiring on March 31, 2022.

Outside of his professional endeavors, David was deeply involved in various activities within his community. He served as a baseball umpire with the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) for high school games for over 25 years. He had a passion for attending sporting events, especially those involving children, and was an avid supporter of New England sports teams, particularly the Red Sox and Bruins. David’s love for wings was well-known, as he made it a point to indulge in them with his son David at least once a week. He also cherished the companionship of his beloved Jack Russell Terriers, Jackson and Angus.

David was a familiar face at the Civic Center, where he worked for many years as event staff/security. He took great pride in scorekeeping for his son’s hockey games at Westbrook High School and looked forward to family reunions and gatherings during the holidays and special occasions.

In addition to his professional and community involvement, David served as the President of the MPA’s Umpire Association and was a member of the Irish Code of Law Enforcement Officers for Maine, a fraternal organization also known as the Emerald Society.

David is survived by his two sons, Daniel G. Redmond of Florida and David J. Redmond Jr. of Westbrook, his daughter, Alexis R. Redmond of Colorado; his brother, Jack Redmond and wife Judy of Portland, six sisters, Carol Gauvin and husband Ryan of Texas, Peggy Croker and husband Scott of Florida, Patti Martin-Redmond of Windham, Kathy Zomorodian and husband Hamid of Florida, Ann Darling and husband Tim of Portland, and Nancy Crockett and husband Brian of Gorham; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating David’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the New Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta.

To view David’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com