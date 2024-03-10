SOUTH PORTLAND – Evangeline Joan Briggs, 85, formerly of South Portland, passed away on March 7, 2024.

Known affectionately as “Vangie” Briggs, she was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Castine, to John and Mabel (Stover) Carey. Vangie was the loving wife of Theodore “Ted” Briggs and passed away peacefully at her Oceanview assisted living residence in Falmouth.

Vangie was born with the “Down East” Maine work ethic and had a long career in the banking industry until her retirement in 1995. She had a beautifully creative spirit, evidenced by her talented seamstress work as well as her elaborate needlepoint artwork that adorned her and her families homes. Her greatest enjoyment was spending her life with her late husband, Ted, building and enjoying their Sheepscot Pond family summer cottage. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Vangie was predeceased by a brother, Gene Carey.

She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Fossett (Gerald Fossett), Marie Briggs (Del Raymond), a son, Theodore Briggs II (Laurie Briggs); a sister, Rosalie Bergeron, of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Elizabeth Fossett, Mitchell and Alayna Briggs, and Brandon Raymond, all residing in the Greater Portland Area.

Visiting hours celebrating Vangie’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Vangie’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

