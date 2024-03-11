When we begin rallying around a “not in my backyard” mentality, we lose in the culture of fear an acknowledgement that these issues are already well established among us. Many of the projects that Cumberland residents have historically opposed were not meant to address some spectral, low-income stranger waiting to move in, but real, current residents’ needs.

I personally had questions about the logistics around the planned affordable housing project on Drowne Road in Cumberland, but good-faith questioning is not the reason why the affordable housing referendum failed. It failed because, like other high-income towns across America, we seem determined to ignore our vulnerabilities as residents and as a community.

By definition, half of Cumberland households make less than the median income. As the middle class becomes increasingly fragile, many current Cumberland families are included in the demographic the affordable housing project meant to target (60% of median income or less), or uncomfortably close. Low-income families live in Cumberland; as good neighbors, shouldn’t we make it easier for them to stay here?

Lastly, as the daughter of an immigrant, I am obligated to ask why other Cumberland residents find refugees unattractive potential neighbors? It would be foolish to ignore their specific needs, but escaping conflict has no moral bearing on character. As Maine ages, immigrants’ contributions to the economy and youth population must be embraced. Cumberland has been presented the opportunity to participate in developing Maine’s future.

Mari Schiff

Cumberland Center

