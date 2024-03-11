The stakes in this year’s election couldn’t be higher. We’re in a fight for our very democracy, and the choice couldn’t be clearer.

Biden or Trump will be president. That’s it. Forget so-called third party candidates. They never win, and they won’t this year either. The stakes are much too high to waste votes on third-party people or to sit out.

President Biden loves this democracy and is an adult in the room. He has accomplished a lot and done a decent job.

Trump isn’t fit to serve as the local dog catcher and continually proves it. Trump has been found by courts to be a sexual assaulter and business fraud. He is also facing many criminal indictments. Trump can’t seem to put two coherent sentences together, slurs his words, confuses things, and constantly spouts mindless word salad.

Worst of all, Trump is obviously an ultra-narcissist who loves himself more than anything else. It’s obvious to me that Trump is a very sick person. Trump brags that he ended Roe v. Wade, ordered his cult-like Republican MAGA followers in Congress to sabotage a strong bipartisan border security bill, and adores dictators like Putin.

With Biden, we get decency, the right policies and a strong defender of our democracy. With Trump, we would return to an unhinged, pathologically lying fraud, dictator-wannabe madman, endless chaos, and an all-out war on our democracy and sacred American values.

The choice is crystal-clear. Biden and democracy in 2024.

James Bilancia

Brewer

