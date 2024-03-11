William E. Dionne Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Westminster, Colorado, on Feb. 27, 2024, surrounded by loving family. He was born on Sept. 11, 1950, to Dr. William E. Dionne and Virginia E. Dionne in Sanford.

Raised in Springvale, he attended local schools and graduated from St John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Massachusetts. He later went on to receive his B. A. in political science at the University of Colorado in Boulder, followed by a master’s degree in public administration at Suffolk University in Boston.

Throughout college and graduate school, he worked in construction and later became a foreman for a Massachusetts real estate firm. Following graduate school, he became a consultant and supervisor for the Department of Design Engineering in Denver.

After getting married, he moved back to Maine and accepted a position as the business manager for the school district of Bridgton, Maine. He then went on to serve as the director of business and finance for two decades at the Wells Ogunquit Community School District. During his tenure there, he played a vital role in the creation and oversight of multiple budget proposals and was instrumental in securing funds for various community projects which notably included the building revitalization of the Wells Ogunquit C.S.D and the development of the York County Community College in Wells.

Upon retiring from administration, he relocated with his wife back to Colorado. As the eldest of six siblings, Bill most enjoyed spending quality time with his family and in the company of close friends. He was devoted, hard-working, charismatic, and kind. Generous with his knowledge, he was always quick to impart thoughtful words of wisdom and snippets of advice.

A native of Maine, Bill was an avid sportsman, expert skier, and outdoor enthusiast. He found particular enjoyment through the camaraderie of others while hunting and fishing. Known for his integrity, meticulous nature, a playful sense of humor, and a twinkle in his bright blue eyes when he laughed, Bill leaves behind a lasting legacy.

He is survived by his loving wife Diana M. Dionne, son William E. Dionne III, daughter Katherine M. Dionne, grandchildren Field Oliver Dionne and Nyryn Elisaida Dionne Jones, sister Mariellen Dionne, sister Patrice M. Hamden, brother James R. Dionne and his wife Kimberly Dionne, and many other aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by his brothers, E. Michael Dionne and Mark R. Dionne.

A celebration of life will be held on April 30, 2024, from 5 5 to 8 p.m. at The Establishment at Bradburn in Westminster, Colorado.

A private memorial in Kennebunk will take place in the fall at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Kim’s Hope, a nonprofit for Glioblastoma (kimshope.org).

