KENNEBUNKPORT – A final draft of the proposed actions included in the Kennebunkport Climate Action Plan is available for comment prior to a Select Board vote scheduled on March 28. Community members are asked to take a final look at the plan actions before the vote.

The Climate Action Plan Task Force – a volunteer committee appointed by the Select Board – has been working on developing a plan since 2022. The nine climate actions included in the draft plan were drawn from more than 75 gleaned from climate plans all over the country.

According to a March 8 news release, the Task Force worked with many other volunteers from the community to winnow these down to key actions most beneficial for a coastal community of Kennebunkport’s size and economic base. The Task Force is asking the community to comment in any one of three ways.

First, visit www.kennebunkportme.gov/climate-action-plan-task-force to view the plan, then:

1. Comment via the online Climate Action Plan feedback form.

2. Attend the March 28 Select Board meeting at the Fire Station on North Street at 6 p.m., either in person or via the Zoom link posted on the regular Select Board agenda.

3. Pick up a draft plan at Graves Library or town hall and drop a note in the box provided there.

At the March 28 Select Board meeting, an update on the final proposed plan actions will be provided by Task Force members, and the Select Board will be voting on whether or not to adopt the plan. Task Force members encourage all community members to make an informed decision by looking at the plan.

