Imagine yourself in your favorite local grocery store or farmers market. As you scan the produce section, do you consider buying organic over non-organic? For many of us, we’re not entirely sure what organic means, but we generally hear that it’s the “better” option.

This week, I chatted with Madi Whaley, education programs coordinator at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), to dissect what organic really means for us and our environment.

Organic basics

The word organic refers to the way agricultural products are grown and processed. Organic agriculture follows a holistic approach to building healthy soil, promoting ecological balance, and encouraging biodiversity. Farmers who label their products as organic go through a vigorous certification process that ensures their products, their processing facilities, and even the handling of all organic products meet USDA standards.

Should we consider buying organic?

Short answer, yes. “Folks are encouraged to purchase organic produce to promote the health of individuals, our communities, and our ecosystems,” Whaley explained.

For one, organic food is healthier. Because organic agriculture prohibits the use of synthetic chemical pesticides and herbicides, it reduces the amount of toxic chemicals we are exposed to. Also, organic food cannot be produced with genetically-modified organisms (GMOs).

Did you know that GMO-treated products are often engineered to survive glyphosate which, in 2015, was classified as a “probable carcinogen to humans,” by the World Health Organization. The best way to avoid GMOs and glyphosate residues in the United States is to buy organic. Additionally, purchasing organics can support your local farmers.

But it’s so expensive

Who hasn’t felt the sting of a higher-than-it-used-to-be grocery bill? If you’re on a budget, we recommend prioritizing by avoiding the “Dirty Dozen.” Since 2004, an independent nonprofit called the Environmental Working Group (EWG) annually ranks the pesticide contamination of 46 popular fruits and vegetables based on test results by the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration.

The Dirty Dozen is a list of the top 12 fruits and vegetables that have higher concentrations of pesticides than other produce. They are: 1.) Strawberries, 2.) Spinach, 3.) Nectarines, 4.) Apples, 5.) Peaches, 6.) Pears, 7.) Cherries, 8.) Grapes, 9.) Celery, 10.) Tomatoes, 11.) Sweet bell peppers, and 12.) Green beans.

How do organics promote climate resilience?

“Most farmers who are looking to adapt to our changing climate, are looking at transitioning to organic practices,” Whaley said. “Rather than risk harming wildlife, farmers are looking to increase biodiversity and protect pollinators that are important for climate resilience.”

Organic farms enhance biodiversity by using practices such as cover cropping, crop rotation, composting and planting a diverse mix of crops to protect soil and water quality. These practices also prevent erosion and runoff, as well as work to sequester carbon and nutrients in the soil.

MOFGA

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), is a broad-based community that educates and advocates for organic agriculture (it’s the oldest and largest state organic organization in the country). Its programs include educational workshops for gardeners, homesteaders, and eaters, events at the Common Ground Education Center, the widely popular Common Ground Country Fair, and many more.

“Our programming has helped thousands of people reskill themselves and their communities,” Whaley said. “Organic gardening can be an opportunity to share skills and build community over food and the act of growing it.”

