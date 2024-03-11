Grateful for the support of voters

To the editor,

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the voters in South Portland House District 122 for electing me to finish the term of the late Lois Galgay Reckitt. I’m grateful for the trust you have placed in me to represent you in Augusta.

The morning after the special election on Tuesday, March 5, I was sworn-in by Gov. Janet Mills and immediately seated in the Maine House of Representatives. As a newly-seated member on the Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary, gun safety legislation has been an immediate focus of my work in Augusta.

Please reach out to me with your questions, thoughts or concerns by phone at 207-799-4025. Leave a message if I don’t answer and I’ll call you back. You can also email me at Matthew.Beck@legislature.maine.gov.

Rep. Matthew Beck

South Portland

