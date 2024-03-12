SOUTH PORTLAND — As coyotes prepare for breeding season, residents are invited to learn more about these adaptable creatures and how to coexist with them. The Wildlife & Ecology Lecture Series at South Portland Public Library will host “Coexisting with Coyotes” on Thursday, March 14th at 6:00 pm.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the South Portland Public Library, showcasing the community’s commitment to wildlife education and conservation. Presenters for the event include Sydney Raftery, City of South Portland Park Ranger; Maggie Maxwell, City of South Portland Animal Control Officer; and Geri Vistein, Maine Carnivore Conservation Biologist. The presentation aims to delve into the ecology, folklore, and natural history of coyotes, providing attendees with valuable information on handling them in their neighborhoods.

Raftery said, “The event is a lecture by myself, Geri, and Maggie in which we will each talk about a different aspect of humans and coyotes. This is a part of the ecology lecture series that I have been doing this winter at the library. Initially the presentation was going to be just me, but then I thought it would be nice to have Maggie there to answer some of the “how to deal with coyotes in your neighborhood” type questions.”

The presentation aims to address common misconceptions about coyotes and provide practical guidance on coexisting harmoniously with these animals. Attendees can expect insights into the historical and cultural perceptions of coyotes, their ecological role, and recommended responses for encountering them in urban settings.

“We tend to see two different types of people: people who don’t know much about coyotes and are afraid; or people who have grown up around them and see them as a pest that needs to be taken out. The presentation goes into depth on the complex relationship that people always have and always will have with coyotes,” Raftery said.

While RSVP is not required for the event, organizers anticipate a high turnout and encourage attendees to arrive early. For those unable to attend, a video recording of the presentation will be made available following the event, ensuring accessibility for all members of the community.

Raftery said The “Coexisting with Coyotes” lecture will be an informative and engaging event, fostering a deeper understanding of these often misunderstood creatures and promoting peaceful coexistence between humans and wildlife.

Future sessions of the lecture series will cover topics such as squirrels, songbirds, and dragonflies, offering a diverse range of educational opportunities for residents of all ages. Interested individuals can reach out to Sydney Raftery for further inquiries or to connect with the other presenters at sraftery@southportland.org.

