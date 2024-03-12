SOUTH PORTLAND — Bridge Senior Living has taken over the former Harbor Chase South Portland luxury senior residences, it’s second propertyin the greater Portland area.

The addition of The Grande at South Portland, formerly known as Harbor Chase South Portland, will offer upscale assisted living and memory care services, becoming Bridge Senior Living’s second Portland-area location, according to a company press release. The Grande at South Portland is located at 25 Country Club Road in South Portland.

Bridge Senior Living’s other nearby community is The Enclave of Scarborough located at 18 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

Caitlin Marsanskis will transfer from The Enclave of Scarborough, where she has been executive director since 2019, to become the new executive director of The Grande at South Portland. Samantha Beaton, was promoted to serve as the new executive director at The Enclave of Scarborough, following her recent role as memory care director.

The Grande at South Portland becomes the 34th community in Bridge Senior Living’s management portfolio. Through previous management, The Grande at South Portland opened in 2021.

“The Grande at South Portland will provide the luxury Maine lifestyle residents desire with the professional care they need,” said Bridge Senior Living COO Robert Goyette. “Adding The Grande at South Portland to Bridge Senior Living’s portfolio reinforces our commitment to delivering quality senior care service to Greater Portland.”

According to the Emerging Housing Markets Index for Q3 of 2023 compiled by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, Portland ranks as the most popular U.S. metro area for luxury buyers. With 83 private or shared assisted living rooms, and 40 memory care rooms, The Grande at South Portland offers convenient access fewer than three miles to Portland International Airport, 10 minutes from Maine Medical Center and 15 minutes from downtown Portland. The community features many luxury amenities, including an onsite fitness center, salon and spa, a spacious game room and art studio, as well as multiple in-community restaurants ranging from a casual bistro or takeaway counter to upscale fine dining.

The Grande at South Portland will provide a variety of wellness services and therapies, with access to a range of resources to support the lifestyle goals of each resident.

“The Grande at South Portland team reinforces Bridge Senior Living’s mission to engage and inspire residents to live their best life,” said Marsanskis. “Residents enjoy an upscale, maintenance-free lifestyle with the benefits of special experiences on site and around Portland without the burdens of home or condo ownership.”

“Following 4 1/2 years with The Enclave at Scarborough’s excellent residents and team, I am also professionally and personally energized by the opportunity to expand our reach and meet and collaborate with a new team of associates while serving more Portland residents and learning about their lives,” Marsanskis said.

