SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland’s Thornton Heights Engine Company 6, known as the E-6 Company, is poised to celebrate a century of service in the community.

“Dedicated members of the Thornton Heights E-6 Company have been volunteering their time and skills to keep South Portland safe for a century,” said Engine 6 Company Captain Philip Viola in a press release.

The E-6 company consists of 26 volunteer firefighters, including two paramedics, two advanced EMTs, and 14 Basic Emergency Medical technicians. The members of the Thornton Heights call company respond to fires, medical emergencies, alarm activations, and provide station coverage. In the past year, E-6 Company responded to 473 calls for service.

Fire Chief Philip Selberg reflected on the profound impact and enduring legacy of this vital institution, highlighting its humble beginnings and evolution in response to the ever-changing needs of the community. He said, “The West end of South Portland and the Thornton Heights neighborhood had always been separated from the rest of the city by railroad tracks. In 1923, a new bridge was being built over those tracks that would essentially isolate the Thornton Heights neighborhood from fire protection. The City decided in 1923 to establish a volunteer fire company on the West side of the railroad bridge to ensure that neighborhood had fire protection.”

Drawing from historical accounts, Selberg painted a vivid picture of the early days of the E-6 Company, where volunteers rallied to equip themselves with whatever resources were available to ensure the safety of their community. “Equipment from other companies was rounded up, and a model-T Ford was outfitted for service,” he said. “The company operated out of a garage owned by a Mr. Honan until their station on Union Street was built around 1939.”

Over the course of a century, the role, and responsibilities of the E-6 Company have evolved in tandem with the changing needs of South Portland. It began as a volunteer firefighting force and now its a vital support unit for the full-time fire department.

“Until 1924, fire protection in South Portland was provided by individual, neighborhood companies comprised of local volunteers,” Selberg dsid. “As it became increasingly challenging for volunteers to respond effectively, the city established a full-time fire department in 1924 and began consolidating all companies into one cohesive unit.”

Despite the passage of time, the spirit of camaraderie and dedication to service that defines the E-6 Company remains as strong as ever. “Firefighters of all types possess a great deal of pride in the history of their companies and their department,” Selberg said. “In both volunteer and career organizations, there has been a longstanding familial tradition of service, and many families have deep ties to the E-6 Company and the South Portland Fire Department.”

Looking ahead to the future, Selberg said there were challenges facing the E-6 Company, particularly in recruiting new firefighters. “Nationally and locally, there has been an enormous drop-off in the number of people willing to commit to service in the call company,” he said. “We hope that our call companies can continue to be a feeder source for new personnel, ensuring our ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the community.”

As the E-6 Company prepares to celebrate its centennial milestone, it invites the community to join in the festivities and reflect on a century of service and sacrifice. In addition to offering commemorative items for sale, the company plans to host events showcasing its history and honoring the brave men and women who have served under its banner.

For more information about the E-6 Company’s 100th Anniversary celebration and commemorative items, contact Steven Hayworth at steven@hayworth.com or (207) 650-3294.

