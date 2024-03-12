The South Portland City Council will be holding a workshop on Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the South Portland Middle School to discuss the future of the former Mahoney Middle School. The city took possession last year with the opening of the new South Portland Middle School. City Council invites members of the community to join in the discussion about the future of this property.

The meeting will be held in the multi-purpose room at the South Portland Middle School. Use the District Office entrance at the rear of the building and enter via the rear door. Parking is available at this entrance.

Members of the public have up to 3 minutes to address the council. Community members must join in person to comment. The workshop will also be live streamed at https://bit.ly/SPCTV_Live and on SPC-TV Spectrum Channel 2. The meeting materials were posted on March 7. Visit BoardDocs for more information and the meeting agenda.

