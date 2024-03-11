RUMFORD — The crash Saturday that killed an 8-year-old boy Saturday remains under investigation.

In a written statement Monday morning from police Chief Tony Milligan, then three individuals who sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash “remain hospitalized with serious injuries, but are stable and are expected to survive.”

The crash, which happened at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, involved a two-vehicle, high-speed collision near 1125 U.S. Route 2 in Rumford, about a mile west of the McDonald’s restaurant, according to a post on the Rumford Police Department’s Facebook page.

According to early reports, Matthew Kellogg, 42, of Hopedale, Massachusetts, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 2 in his 2016 Subaru Impreza when he collided with a westbound 2005 Volvo S80 sedan operated by F. Michael Piveronas of Rumford.

Kellogg was driving with his two sons, ages 8 and 5, and Piveronas had no passengers.

The Rumford Police and Fire departments and MedCare Ambulance were dispatched to the scene, where a game warden and a nurse were already performing lifesaving measures on the unresponsive 8-year-old boy.

Advertisement

Emergency workers discovered all four individuals involved in the crash had suffered life-threatening injuries, and transported them by Mexico and Bethel ambulances to Rumford Hospital.

The 8-year-old boy died at the hospital due to his injuries, and the 5-year-old was later taken to a Portland hospital for further emergency treatment.

Kellogg was taken to a Lewiston hospital Saturday evening.

The Rumford Police and other assisting agencies, in conjunction with the Office of the District Attorney are actively investigating the crash, collecting and reviewing evidence, and conducting witness interviews. No decision on criminal charges will be made until the investigation is completed, Milligan said.

No further details regarding this active investigation are expected to be released until a thorough investigation has been completed and a determination has been made, he added.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: