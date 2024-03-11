https://www.pressherald.com/2024/03/11/throwback-photo-portlands-st-patricks-day-parade-in-1991
Throwback photo: Portland’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1991
It's an annual tradition that happens again this weekend.
Holding a banner prior to the start of the 1991 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Brackett Street in Portland are Skip Matson, Joe Murphy and Gerard Conley. The 2024 parade is Sunday, beginning at noon on Commercial Street.
Photo by Gene Willman
