ON SALE NOW
The Disco Biscuits, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, March 15. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Shemekia Copeland, March 15. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com
Femmes of Rock, March 15. Waterville Opera House, $44, $54. watervillecreates.org
Jerry Seinfeld, March 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $200 to $415. porttix.com
Eggy, March 16. State Theatre, Portland, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Drake White, March 16. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Rodrigo Amarante, March 16. Space, Portland, $22. space538.org
Titus Abbott Collective, March 16. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com
Brandy Clark & Hayes Carll, March 17. Waterville Opera House, $39, $48. watervillecreates.org
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com
The Portland Jazz Orchestra, March 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Anthony Jeselnik, March 21. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $38 to $78. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ceschi Ramos with Myles Bullen, March 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Eileen Ivers Band, March 22. Camden Opera House, $40. camdenoperahouse.com
David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Antje Duvekot, March 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Lewis Black, March 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $175. porttix.com
Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
David, Luke and Will Mallett, March 23. Waterville Opera House, $28. watervillecreates.org
Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com
Andy Shauf, March 23. First Parish Church, Portland. $25. space538.org
Trousdale, June 23. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Blue October, March 24. State Theatre, Portland, $33.50 to $99.50. statetheatreportland.com
Lewis Black, March 24. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Jeff Rosenstock, March 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Robert Cray Band, March 26. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org
The Robert Cray Band, March 27. Stone Mountain Arts Center, $115. stonemountainartscenter.com
Liz Longley, March 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Shane Gillis, March 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Faye Driscoll, March 28. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $37. porttix.com
James Montgomery, March 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dirty Deeds, March 29. Aura, Portland, $19.50, $25. auramaine.com
Griffin William Sherry, March 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Kirk Minihane Show: Redemption, March 30. State Theatre, Portland, $59 to $120. statetheatreportland.com
David Byrne’s Reasons To Be Cheerful, March 30. Waterville Opera House, $29. watervillecreates.org
Lizzie No with Eliza Edens, March 30. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Geoff Tate, March 30. Aura, Portland, $30. auramaine.com
Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Gawler Family Band, April 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
David Morris, April 4. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Too Many Zooz, April 4. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
JJ Grey & Mofro, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Ratboys, April 6. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Mihali, April 6. Aura, Portland, $25, $35. auramaine.com
Qwanqwa, April 7, Space, Portland. $15-20. space538.org
Colin Hay, April 9. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $55. porttix.com
Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com
TopHouse, April 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $18. onelongfellowsquare.com
Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Cousin Curtiss, April 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
Adam Swanson, April 12. Portland Conservatory of Music, $24. porttix.com
Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Trout Fishing in America, April 13. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $15. thewaldotheatre.org
Jackson Dean, April 13. Aura, Portland, $25, $35. auramaine.com
Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com
David Sedaris, April 14. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47 to $62. porttix.com
USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Matt Rife, April 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Jeffrey Martin, April 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Badfish – A Tribute To Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Nick Waterhouse, April 23, Space, Portland. $16 to $20. space538.org
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, April 23. State Theatre, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Shawn Colvin & KT Tunstall, April 23. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $65. johnsonhall.org
Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com
Judas Priest, April 24. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $55.95 to $295. waterfrontconcerts.com
Leslie Odom Jr., April 25. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $35 to $150. porttix.com
Bert Kreischer, Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.75 to $125. crossarenaportland.com
Michael Hurley, April 25. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Neon Trees, April 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
10, 000 Maniacs, April 26. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $75. thewaldotheatre.org
Benjamin Tod & Lost Dog Street Band, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Zach Williams, April 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $203.75. porttix.com
Coyote Island, April 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $15. vinhillmusic.com
Mary Fahl, April 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Knower, April 27. Portland House of Music, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Staind with Seether, April 30. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
In Flames, May 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sum 41, May 1. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $69.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Darlingside, May 1. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org
Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Susan Werner, May 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $27. onelongfellowsquare.com
Livingston Taylor, May 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sans Souci, May 3. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Rodrigo y Gabriela, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Carbon Leaf, May 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45. vinhillmusic.com
Straight No Chaser, May 4. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52.50 to $72.50. porttix.com
La Vent Du Nord, May 9. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $30. thewaldotheatre.org
La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com
Vyntyge Skynyrd, May 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
GoldenOak, May 10. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Fogcutters Big Band Syndrome, May 10. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Avatar, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Diana Ross, May 14. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $147 to $294. porttix.com
Being Petty – The Tom Petty Tribute, May 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
The String Cheese Incident, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $66. statetheatreportland.com
Don Campbell Trio, May 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
John Hiatt, May 28. Waterville Opera House, $54, $64. watervillecreates.org
Gary Clark Jr., May 30. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
The Ballroom Thieves, May 31. First Parish Church, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Charley Crockett, June 1. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Sweet Baby James – The James Taylor Tribute, June 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Mallett Brothers Band, June 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35. vinhillmusic.com
Sawyer Auger with Jake Swamp, June 8. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Andy Summers, June 8. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $50. thewaldotheatre.org
Rose Alley – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia, June 8. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $23. vinhillmusic.com
Studio Two, June 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $37. vinhillmusic.com
Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
Magic Bus – A Tribute to The Who, June 14. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30. vinhillmusic.com
Haley Reinhart, June 19. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org
The The Band Band, June 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Nation of Language, June 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Mavericks, June 21. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $49.50, $99.50. snowpond.org
Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Goose, June 25 and 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $59.75, $119.90 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Kathleen Madigan, June 29. State Theatre, Portland, $34.75 to $69.75. statetheatreportland.com
James Taylor & His All-Star Band, June 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, $62.25 to $228. watefrontconcerts.com
Soggy Po Boys, July 12. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com
Jeff Arcuri, July 13. State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $59. statetheatreportland.com
Linda Eder, July 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinhillmusic.com
Classic Rock Orchestra, July 19. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Old Crow Medicine Show, July 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa, July 19. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $66.75 to $359.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Flaming Lips, July 25. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
The Beach Boys, Aug. 2. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $55, $99.50 VIP. snowpond.org
Foreigner & Styx with John Waite, Aug. 3. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $44.10 to $399.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lamb of God & Mastodon, Aug. 6. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $122.10. waterfrontconcerts.com
Primus with Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
