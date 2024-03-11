Account: dognamedstella

Platform: Instagram

Followers: 713,000

Why it’s worthy: You have no idea how thrilling, funny and epic jumping into a leaf pile can be until you’ve seen Stella and Mabel. These two Labs from Freeport launch themselves at high speed into a leaf pile the size of a small home, plunging deep inside and disappearing completely. At some point, they emerge with a ball or whatever projectile lured them into the leaves.

Their human, Jody Hartman, began posting videos of Stella in 2015 and soon realized people love to watch a Lab acting like a Lab, whether she’s rolling in the mud, squeezing into a baby’s chair or biting a tree. In 2023, Hartman’s family added Mabel, and she happily joined the fun. Hartman has turned his dogs’ social media fame into a business, with revenue from videos, licensing and other sources. You can also follow Stella and Mabel at dognamedstella on TikTok and Dog Named Stella on Facebook and YouTube.

Is there a Maine social media account you love? Let us know about it by sending an email to go@pressherald.com.

