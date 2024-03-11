Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is happening on March 23 and 24, when dozens of sugarhouses will open their doors for tours, pancake breakfasts, maple product sales and more.
We’ve compiled a list of about 30 sugarhouses in southern Maine, with information on when they’ll be open to the public and what products and activities they’ll be offering, so you can plan a sweet outing and stock up on the state’s liquid gold.
207 TAPPERS
WHERE: 125 Dennett Road, Biddeford
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Maple coffee and baked goods, chainsaw artist, sugarhouse tours, breakfast at The Barn (105 Dennett Road). Maple products including syrup, candy, nuts, whoopie pies and cotton candy will be available for purchase.
ALDERWOOD FARMS INC.
WHERE: 52 Elm St., Limerick
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; gift shop will be open with a variety of maple syrup and other products, including pancake mix.
BALSAM RIDGE
WHERE: 140 Egypt Road, Raymond
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, samples and several maple products available for purchase. The Pink Waffle and Rustic Taps food trucks will be on site, and there will be live entertainment. Blacksmith demonstrations on Sunday.
BROOKRIDGE BOILERS
WHERE: 2144 Alfred Road (Route 11), Lyman
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Syrup-making demonstrations and free samples. The maple store will be open with window service for maple syrup, maple products and French Canadian product sales. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can visit with the farm’s Nigerian dwarf goats.
CHASE FARMS
WHERE: 1488 North Berwick Road, Wells
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse will be open for visitors to see maple syrup boiling. There will be baked goods for sale, including maple whoopie pies.
COBBS HILL SUGARHOUSE
WHERE: 123 Washington Ave., Portland
WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Cobbs Hill is located in Mount Vernon but will be setting up shop at Maine Craft Distilling for Maine Maple Sunday. There will be demonstrations on how the boiling process works, treats will be given out and infused syrups will be available for sale. Maine Craft Distilling will offer maple-themed food and drink specials.
COLE FARM MAPLE
WHERE: 13 Cole Farm Road, Dayton
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
WHAT: Pony rides ($5) and face painting (by donation) will be happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the sugarhouse will be open for tours. Maple syrup is available at Andy’s Farm and Garden (same address).
COOPERS MAPLE PRODUCTS
WHERE: 81 Chute Road, Windham
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, horse barn tours, pancake breakfast on Sunday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), sales of maple products including cotton candy, as well as raw honey.
DAD’S MAPLE SUGAR SHACK
WHERE: 1061 Naples Road, Harrison
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse and farm tours (horses, chickens and Angora rabbits), sales of maple products.
DAWES HILL SUGAR SHACK
WHERE: 60 Dawes Hill Road, Harrison
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, sales of maple pie, homemade maple ice cream and maple syrup (cash only).
DOUSTON MAPLE AND HONEY
WHERE: 251 Old Alfred Road, Arundel
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Free samples of syrup on ice cream; syrup and maple treats available for purchase.
DUNN FAMILY MAPLE
WHERE: 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days; sugarhouse tours; sales of maple syrup, three types of maple doughnuts and other maple products.
GILE’S FAMILY FARM
WHERE: 100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; sales of maple products including syrup, apple crisp, cider doughnuts, butter and more.
GREENE MAPLE FARM
WHERE: 723 Bridgton Road, Sebago
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, sales of maple syrup and maple products including salsa, spread, candies and jams. Greene Maple Farm is providing the syrup for a pancake breakfast on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon at Sebago Town Hall (406 Bridgton Road).
HARRIS FARM
WHERE: 280 Buzzell Road, Dayton
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Self-guided maple tree walks, visits with calves and cows, maple syrup and sales of several maple products including donuts and pancake bites.
HIGHLAND FARMS SUGAR WORKS
WHERE: 25 Towles Road, Cornish
WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; sales of maple syrup and maple products including maple candy, maple coated nuts and maple cotton candy. Mr. Peabody’s Apple Crisp will be set up with apple crisp, ice cream, Belgian waffles and maple slushies.
HILLTOP BOILERS MAPLE SYRUP
WHERE: 175 Elm St., Newfield
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Axe Women Loggers of Maine shows at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m. both days. Visits with Elf Paca Meadows alpacas and other farm animals, live music, sugarhouse tours, games, contests and syrup sales.
MERRIFIELD FARM
WHERE: 195 North Gorham Road, Gorham
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Pancake breakfast, maple baked beans and hot dogs, maple hot and iced coffee and other treats; syrup boiling and blacksmithing demos; 4-H exhibition with oxen, wagon rides, live music, maple product sales including maple soft serve ice cream.
NASH VALLEY FARM
WHERE: 79 Nash Road, Windham
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, maple syrup sundaes, cattle viewing on the farm, sweets and treats, maple syrup sales.
PARSONS MAPLE PRODUCTS
WHERE: 322 Buck St., Gorham
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Indoor pancake breakfast, syrup over ice cream, maple syrup sales.
PINELAND FARMS
WHERE: 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Two-hour farm passes required ($6, 2 and under free). Visit includes syrup samples, tours of dairy barn and farmyard, sugarhouse tour, tapping demo, syrup samples, maple cotton candy for sale in the Smokehouse visitor center, syrup and maple-themed lunch and bakery specials.
PINGREE MAPLE PRODUCTS
WHERE: 90 High Road, Cornish
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, maple syrup and products for sale including candy, sugar and scented candles. Maple syrup on ice cream will also be available.
ROYAL RIVER ORCHARDS
WHERE: 201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Pancake breakfast and maple syrup sales. Retail barn open until 4 p.m. on both days.
SCENIC VIEW SUGARING
WHERE: 90 Sokokis Trail North, Limerick
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, boiling demos, sales of maple products including syrup, candy and cotton candy.
SWEET WILLIAM’S
WHERE: 66 Spiller Road, Casco
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, self-guided sugarbush tours; maple glazed doughnuts, maple syrup and product sales; pancake breakfast (Sunday only).
THE LOCKMAN PLACE
WHERE: 274 North Gorham Road, Gorham
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; maple syrup and product sales.
THURSTON & PETERS SUGARHOUSE
WHERE: 299 Bond Spring Road, West Newfield
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Viewing of the sugarhouse’s modern maple syrup making system; maple syrup and products for sale, including candy and soft serve ice cream.
WATERHOUSE FAMILY FARM
WHERE: 919 River Road, Hollis Center
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
WHAT: Sugar shack tours, boiling demonstrations, maple coffee and hot chocolate, face painting for kids (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days), visits with goats, samples of maple ice cream, goat milk fudge, sales of several maple products including syrup, cotton candy, cookies, maple glazed cinnamon rolls, candied nuts and more.
