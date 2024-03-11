Maine Maple Sunday Weekend is happening on March 23 and 24, when dozens of sugarhouses will open their doors for tours, pancake breakfasts, maple product sales and more.

We’ve compiled a list of about 30 sugarhouses in southern Maine, with information on when they’ll be open to the public and what products and activities they’ll be offering, so you can plan a sweet outing and stock up on the state’s liquid gold.

207 TAPPERS

WHERE: 125 Dennett Road, Biddeford

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Maple coffee and baked goods, chainsaw artist, sugarhouse tours, breakfast at The Barn (105 Dennett Road). Maple products including syrup, candy, nuts, whoopie pies and cotton candy will be available for purchase.

ALDERWOOD FARMS INC.

WHERE: 52 Elm St., Limerick

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; gift shop will be open with a variety of maple syrup and other products, including pancake mix.

BALSAM RIDGE

WHERE: 140 Egypt Road, Raymond

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, samples and several maple products available for purchase. The Pink Waffle and Rustic Taps food trucks will be on site, and there will be live entertainment. Blacksmith demonstrations on Sunday.

BROOKRIDGE BOILERS

WHERE: 2144 Alfred Road (Route 11), Lyman

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Syrup-making demonstrations and free samples. The maple store will be open with window service for maple syrup, maple products and French Canadian product sales. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can visit with the farm’s Nigerian dwarf goats.

CHASE FARMS

WHERE: 1488 North Berwick Road, Wells

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse will be open for visitors to see maple syrup boiling. There will be baked goods for sale, including maple whoopie pies.

COBBS HILL SUGARHOUSE

WHERE: 123 Washington Ave., Portland

WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Cobbs Hill is located in Mount Vernon but will be setting up shop at Maine Craft Distilling for Maine Maple Sunday. There will be demonstrations on how the boiling process works, treats will be given out and infused syrups will be available for sale. Maine Craft Distilling will offer maple-themed food and drink specials.

COLE FARM MAPLE

WHERE: 13 Cole Farm Road, Dayton

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHAT: Pony rides ($5) and face painting (by donation) will be happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the sugarhouse will be open for tours. Maple syrup is available at Andy’s Farm and Garden (same address).

COOPERS MAPLE PRODUCTS

WHERE: 81 Chute Road, Windham

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, horse barn tours, pancake breakfast on Sunday (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), sales of maple products including cotton candy, as well as raw honey.

DAD’S MAPLE SUGAR SHACK

WHERE: 1061 Naples Road, Harrison

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse and farm tours (horses, chickens and Angora rabbits), sales of maple products.

DAWES HILL SUGAR SHACK

WHERE: 60 Dawes Hill Road, Harrison

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, sales of maple pie, homemade maple ice cream and maple syrup (cash only).

DOUSTON MAPLE AND HONEY

WHERE: 251 Old Alfred Road, Arundel

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Free samples of syrup on ice cream; syrup and maple treats available for purchase.

DUNN FAMILY MAPLE

WHERE: 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days; sugarhouse tours; sales of maple syrup, three types of maple doughnuts and other maple products.

GILE’S FAMILY FARM

WHERE: 100 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; sales of maple products including syrup, apple crisp, cider doughnuts, butter and more.

GREENE MAPLE FARM

WHERE: 723 Bridgton Road, Sebago

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, sales of maple syrup and maple products including salsa, spread, candies and jams. Greene Maple Farm is providing the syrup for a pancake breakfast on Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon at Sebago Town Hall (406 Bridgton Road).

HARRIS FARM

WHERE: 280 Buzzell Road, Dayton

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Self-guided maple tree walks, visits with calves and cows, maple syrup and sales of several maple products including donuts and pancake bites.

HIGHLAND FARMS SUGAR WORKS

WHERE: 25 Towles Road, Cornish

WHEN: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; sales of maple syrup and maple products including maple candy, maple coated nuts and maple cotton candy. Mr. Peabody’s Apple Crisp will be set up with apple crisp, ice cream, Belgian waffles and maple slushies.

HILLTOP BOILERS MAPLE SYRUP

WHERE: 175 Elm St., Newfield

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Axe Women Loggers of Maine shows at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m. both days. Visits with Elf Paca Meadows alpacas and other farm animals, live music, sugarhouse tours, games, contests and syrup sales.

MERRIFIELD FARM

WHERE: 195 North Gorham Road, Gorham

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Pancake breakfast, maple baked beans and hot dogs, maple hot and iced coffee and other treats; syrup boiling and blacksmithing demos; 4-H exhibition with oxen, wagon rides, live music, maple product sales including maple soft serve ice cream.

NASH VALLEY FARM

WHERE: 79 Nash Road, Windham

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, maple syrup sundaes, cattle viewing on the farm, sweets and treats, maple syrup sales.

PARSONS MAPLE PRODUCTS

WHERE: 322 Buck St., Gorham

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Indoor pancake breakfast, syrup over ice cream, maple syrup sales.

PINELAND FARMS

WHERE: 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Two-hour farm passes required ($6, 2 and under free). Visit includes syrup samples, tours of dairy barn and farmyard, sugarhouse tour, tapping demo, syrup samples, maple cotton candy for sale in the Smokehouse visitor center, syrup and maple-themed lunch and bakery specials.

PINGREE MAPLE PRODUCTS

WHERE: 90 High Road, Cornish

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, maple syrup and products for sale including candy, sugar and scented candles. Maple syrup on ice cream will also be available.

ROYAL RIVER ORCHARDS

WHERE: 201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Pancake breakfast and maple syrup sales. Retail barn open until 4 p.m. on both days.

SCENIC VIEW SUGARING

WHERE: 90 Sokokis Trail North, Limerick

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, boiling demos, sales of maple products including syrup, candy and cotton candy.

SWEET WILLIAM’S

WHERE: 66 Spiller Road, Casco

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours, self-guided sugarbush tours; maple glazed doughnuts, maple syrup and product sales; pancake breakfast (Sunday only).

THE LOCKMAN PLACE

WHERE: 274 North Gorham Road, Gorham

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

WHAT: Sugarhouse tours; maple syrup and product sales.

THURSTON & PETERS SUGARHOUSE

WHERE: 299 Bond Spring Road, West Newfield

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Viewing of the sugarhouse’s modern maple syrup making system; maple syrup and products for sale, including candy and soft serve ice cream.

WATERHOUSE FAMILY FARM

WHERE: 919 River Road, Hollis Center

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

WHAT: Sugar shack tours, boiling demonstrations, maple coffee and hot chocolate, face painting for kids (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days), visits with goats, samples of maple ice cream, goat milk fudge, sales of several maple products including syrup, cotton candy, cookies, maple glazed cinnamon rolls, candied nuts and more.

