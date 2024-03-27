You don’t have to be good at disc golf to enjoy it. Even first-timers can have beginner’s luck and sink a shot in impressive fashion.
But regardless of how well you play, a round of disc golf always results in a few hours spent in nature with friends, and that’s worthwhile on its own. Many of Maine’s courses will take you through woods and fields, from basket to basket, trying to sink your disc in as few a shots as possible. If you do get the hang of it, you can compete in the many tournaments that courses sponsor throughout the year.
Here are the details on over a dozen courses in southern and central Maine. Most are open from dawn until dusk daily, all year, so there’s plenty of time to play.
ACKER’S ACRES DISC GOLF
WHERE: 180 Dingley Road, Bowdoinham, 207-666-7003. On Facebook.
COST: $10 per round, $14 all-day play, 12 and under free, $5 for non-players, free disc loans
DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (Wicked and Twisted), pro shop (open March to early October) with gear, apparel, drinks and snacks. Par and Grille (205 Dingley Road) open April to October for burgers, salads and subs.
ARTHUR FENN PARK
WHERE: Poland Spring Resort, 547 Maine St., Poland, 207-998-4351. polandspringresort.com
COST: $5 all-day play, discs can be borrowed from mid-May to mid-September
DETAILS: Beginner, nine-hole course that goes through old farmland on the historic Poland Spring Resort property.
BITTERSWEET RIDGE DISC GOLF
WHERE: 383 Gray Road, North Yarmouth, 207-346-1477. On Facebook.
COST: $8 all-day play
DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses open 8 a.m. to sunset, pro shop.
BOOM FIELD DISC GOLF
WHERE: 406 Boom Road, Saco, 207-423-5572. On Facebook.
COST: $7 per round, $175 season pass, free disc rentals
DETAILS: 18-hole course, mostly open fields with a few wooded holes.
BURNSBORO DISC GOLF
WHERE: 55 Burns Road, Vassalboro, 207-458-5932. On Facebook.
COST: $5 all-day play, cost varies during weekend tournaments and weekly leagues
DETAILS: 18-hole course, nighttime play allowed with permission (baskets and some trees have lights); free loaner discs, small pro shop mostly open during tournament and leagues; clubhouse with snacks, water and soda.
CAMPBELL HIGHLANDS DISC GOLF
WHERE: 176 Witham Road, Auburn. campbellhighlands.com
COST: $10 all-day play, $1 disc rentals
DETAILS: 18-hole course, clubhouse, course open 9 a.m. to dusk April 1 to Oct. 31
CR FARM DISC GOLF
WHERE: 702 Lewiston Road, Gardiner, 207-215-9508. On Facebook.
COST: $7 per round, free disc rentals
DETAILS: 21-hole course, pro shop, snacks and drinks
DEVILS GROVE DISC GOLF
WHERE: 455 Grove St., Lewiston, 207-240-5826. devilsgrovediscgolf.com
COST: $10 per round, $15 all-day play
DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses
DND DISC GOLF
WHERE: 214 Philbrick Road, Sidney, 207-547-4612. On Facebook.
COST: $7 all-day play, $1 disc rentals
DETAILS: 18-hole course open from 8 a.m. to dusk; pro shop with discs, water, soda and snacks.
DRAGAN FIELD DISC GOLF
WHERE: 436 Foster Road, Auburn, 207-215-9508. On Facebook.
COST: $10 all-day play
DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (Red Dragon and The Talon); pro shop with gear, snacks and beverages.
PINELAND FARMS
WHERE: 25 Campus Drive, New Gloucester, 207-688-6599. pinelandfarms.org.
COST: $8 round, $10 all-day play, $225 annual pass, $3 disc rentals
DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (The Patriot and The Minuteman), bakery and cafe on the Pineland campus.
PLEASANT HILL DISC GOLF
WHERE: 38 Chamberlain Road, Scarborough, 207 -883-8387. philldiscgolf.com
COST: $9 per round, advance tee time registration required
DETAILS: 18-hole course on 43 acres; bring your own discs or purchase ones at the pro shop (open at 9 a.m.).
SABATTUS DISC GOLF
WHERE: 605 Bowdoinham Road, Sabattus, 207-375-4990. sabattusdiscgolf.com
COST: $8 per round, $13 all-day play Monday to Friday, $10 per round, $15 all-day play Saturday and Sunday, $6 all-day play on Owl course, $8 all-day play during winter months, free for 12 and under with adult, $2 disc rentals
DETAILS: Three 18-hole courses (The Owl, The Hawk and The Falcon), nine-hole par course, warmup putting area, pro shop, courses lit 4:30-9 p.m. Monday to Friday.
STEVEN’S MOUNTAIN VIEW DISC GOLF
WHERE: 116 Pearl Road, Turner, 207-653-5863. smvdiscgolf.com
COST: $6 per round, $10 all-day play, free for 8 and under, $1 disc rentals
DETAILS: 18-hole course featuring five layouts and mountain views
