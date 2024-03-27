You don’t have to be good at disc golf to enjoy it. Even first-timers can have beginner’s luck and sink a shot in impressive fashion.

But regardless of how well you play, a round of disc golf always results in a few hours spent in nature with friends, and that’s worthwhile on its own. Many of Maine’s courses will take you through woods and fields, from basket to basket, trying to sink your disc in as few a shots as possible. If you do get the hang of it, you can compete in the many tournaments that courses sponsor throughout the year.

Here are the details on over a dozen courses in southern and central Maine. Most are open from dawn until dusk daily, all year, so there’s plenty of time to play.

ACKER’S ACRES DISC GOLF

WHERE: 180 Dingley Road, Bowdoinham, 207-666-7003. On Facebook.

COST: $10 per round, $14 all-day play, 12 and under free, $5 for non-players, free disc loans

DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (Wicked and Twisted), pro shop (open March to early October) with gear, apparel, drinks and snacks. Par and Grille (205 Dingley Road) open April to October for burgers, salads and subs.

ARTHUR FENN PARK

WHERE: Poland Spring Resort, 547 Maine St., Poland, 207-998-4351. polandspringresort.com

COST: $5 all-day play, discs can be borrowed from mid-May to mid-September

DETAILS: Beginner, nine-hole course that goes through old farmland on the historic Poland Spring Resort property.

BITTERSWEET RIDGE DISC GOLF

WHERE: 383 Gray Road, North Yarmouth, 207-346-1477. On Facebook.

COST: $8 all-day play

DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses open 8 a.m. to sunset, pro shop.

BOOM FIELD DISC GOLF

WHERE: 406 Boom Road, Saco, 207-423-5572. On Facebook.

COST: $7 per round, $175 season pass, free disc rentals

DETAILS: 18-hole course, mostly open fields with a few wooded holes.

BURNSBORO DISC GOLF

WHERE: 55 Burns Road, Vassalboro, 207-458-5932. On Facebook.

COST: $5 all-day play, cost varies during weekend tournaments and weekly leagues

DETAILS: 18-hole course, nighttime play allowed with permission (baskets and some trees have lights); free loaner discs, small pro shop mostly open during tournament and leagues; clubhouse with snacks, water and soda.

CAMPBELL HIGHLANDS DISC GOLF

WHERE: 176 Witham Road, Auburn. campbellhighlands.com

COST: $10 all-day play, $1 disc rentals

DETAILS: 18-hole course, clubhouse, course open 9 a.m. to dusk April 1 to Oct. 31

CR FARM DISC GOLF

WHERE: 702 Lewiston Road, Gardiner, 207-215-9508. On Facebook.

COST: $7 per round, free disc rentals

DETAILS: 21-hole course, pro shop, snacks and drinks

DEVILS GROVE DISC GOLF

WHERE: 455 Grove St., Lewiston, 207-240-5826. devilsgrovediscgolf.com

COST: $10 per round, $15 all-day play

DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses

DND DISC GOLF

WHERE: 214 Philbrick Road, Sidney, 207-547-4612. On Facebook.

COST: $7 all-day play, $1 disc rentals

DETAILS: 18-hole course open from 8 a.m. to dusk; pro shop with discs, water, soda and snacks.

DRAGAN FIELD DISC GOLF

WHERE: 436 Foster Road, Auburn, 207-215-9508. On Facebook.

COST: $10 all-day play

DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (Red Dragon and The Talon); pro shop with gear, snacks and beverages.

PINELAND FARMS

WHERE: 25 Campus Drive, New Gloucester, 207-688-6599. pinelandfarms.org.

COST: $8 round, $10 all-day play, $225 annual pass, $3 disc rentals

DETAILS: Two 18-hole courses (The Patriot and The Minuteman), bakery and cafe on the Pineland campus.

PLEASANT HILL DISC GOLF

WHERE: 38 Chamberlain Road, Scarborough, 207 -883-8387. philldiscgolf.com

COST: $9 per round, advance tee time registration required

DETAILS: 18-hole course on 43 acres; bring your own discs or purchase ones at the pro shop (open at 9 a.m.).

SABATTUS DISC GOLF

WHERE: 605 Bowdoinham Road, Sabattus, 207-375-4990. sabattusdiscgolf.com

COST: $8 per round, $13 all-day play Monday to Friday, $10 per round, $15 all-day play Saturday and Sunday, $6 all-day play on Owl course, $8 all-day play during winter months, free for 12 and under with adult, $2 disc rentals

DETAILS: Three 18-hole courses (The Owl, The Hawk and The Falcon), nine-hole par course, warmup putting area, pro shop, courses lit 4:30-9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

STEVEN’S MOUNTAIN VIEW DISC GOLF

WHERE: 116 Pearl Road, Turner, 207-653-5863. smvdiscgolf.com

COST: $6 per round, $10 all-day play, free for 8 and under, $1 disc rentals

DETAILS: 18-hole course featuring five layouts and mountain views

