BIDDEFORD — Biddeford High School hosted its Second Annual Multicultural Fair, a celebration of its diverse student body and the rich tapestry of cultures they represent, according to a school press release. The event, held on Friday, March 1,showcased the origins of BHS students from across the world, offering a flavorful journey through their culinary traditions as they shared food from their homelands, various activities, and music with fellow students and staff.

“Our Multicultural Fair is a testament to the inclusive spirit that defines our school,” said BHS Principal Martha Jacques. “It is heartwarming to see our students come together to celebrate their diverse backgrounds and share their cultures with such enthusiasm. This event truly reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where every student feels valued and accepted.”

Spearheaded by the efforts of Biddeford High School’s ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher Heidi Haufe and assisted by ESOL teacher Shira Brinkman-Young and Ed Tech Mercy Hayward, students crafted displays that highlighted their unique backgrounds and traditions. These exhibits provided an immersive experience, aimed to foster an appreciation for the cultural diversity that enriches the Biddeford community.

The various countries represented by students included Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Japan, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Peru, and Haiti.

This event reaffirmed BHS’s commitment to fostering a community that embraces and celebrates its student body’s rich cultural heritage, according to the release.

