Lifetime “Ocean Parker’s” helped to clean up the marsh after the historic flood of the storms this fall/winter. They have removed lawnmowers, plastic bins, garbage barrels — nything that was outside and not attached to something ended up in the marsh during the storms.

Resident pictured from left are: Don Hill, Charlie Walker, Jon Wells, and in the chair, Mark Andrews. Not pictured is Vernon Wells.

