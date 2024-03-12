BIDDEFORD — Three Biddeford High School students are being recognized for their award-winning artwork in the prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing Awards at the Maine College of Art & Design in Portland this month, according to a school press release. BHS junior Nire Aldrich earned Gold Key and Silver Key Awards for his pen and ink drawings, senior Mikala Fridel earned a Silver Key Award for her digital art, and senior Nataliah Martinez earned Honorable Mention for her Flamingo.

As the Gold Key winner, Aldrich was automatically juried for the even more prestigious Congressional Art Competition. The competition awards first through third places regionally, and Aldrich’s multi-award winning artwork titled “Barcode” won third for the region. BHS will receive a certificate signed by Representative Chellie Pingree in Aldrich’s honor, and Aldrich will be celebrated during an awards ceremony with a representative from Pingree’s office at Portland Stage on March 16.

“I could not be more proud of these students and thrilled that they are getting the recognition they deserve,” said Elizabeth Ames, Biddeford High School Art Teacher. “Biddeford Schools has had some truly talented artists during my teaching career here, including a past student who won Doodle for Google. I am always amazed at their gifted talent and hard work. I would encourage community members to take some time to stop by the Maine College of Art & Design through March 16th to enjoy the caliber of art our youth are producing.”

Their award-winning artwork, along with other Maine student artwork, will be on display at the Maine College of Art & Design (MECA) in Portland from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 16.

Biddeford High School encourages the arts through an extensive Fine Arts curriculum, which includes Foundations of Art, Drawing and Color, Painting, Advanced Studio Art, Ceramics, Music (Theory, Concert Choir, Chamber Choir), Band (Symphonic, Concert, Jazz, Percussion, Guitar), Theater (Dance, Choreography), and Video Production.

