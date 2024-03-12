OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Shannon Daly, 48, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Kennebunk.

He was born in Portland on Dec. 21, 1975, son of Dean and Donna (Gleason) Daly.

Shannon was educated in the Old Orchard Beach school system, and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1995. Growing up as a teen he was thoroughly involved with DeMolay International, a fraternal organization for boys and young men aged 12 to 21 that is sponsored by the Freemasons. Being passionate about this group and its mission, Shannon rose to Master Councilor for the Frank S. Land Chapter – Order of DeMolay, and ultimately State

Master Councilor for the State of Maine – Order of DeMolay.

As an adult, Shannon was a landscaper. He first ran his own landscaping business for a few years, and then he went to work for Anchor Fencing in Kennebunk where he installed and constructed a whole variety of items, from fences to pergolas and arbors.

Shannon had a charming and humorous personality, and he loved to make people laugh. He was the type of guy that would liven up a party just by walking in the room. Being quite a jokester he often looked for opportunities to catch people off guard with an unexpected comment or a crazy facial expression.

He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed activities that connected him with nature; from hiking, camping, kayaking, and fishing, to spending time by the ocean. Shannon made many wonderful memories at their family camp on Swan Lake in Swanville, Maine. He also had a lifelong passion for animals. His best buddy was his dog “Baby” who he rescued after finding him abandoned on the Cascade Road in Old Orchard.

Shannon will be sadly missed by many.

He was predeceased by his father, Dean Daly; by his grandparents William P. Gleason and Jean Gleason of Madison, Maine, and Frederick Daly and Bernice Daly of Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Daly and her fiancé James Bower; by his two daughters, Brianna Daly and Ciara Daly; by his partner Brandy Letourneau with her children Tay Letourneau, Illyana Letourneau, and Gabriel Letourneau; by his brother Todd Daly and partner Lisa Howard; as well as by several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces. Shannon is also survived by his two best friends, DJ Letourneau and wife Jamie, and Casy Plante and wife Heather with whom he enjoyed many times with.

Date and time for services is forthcoming. Please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com for additional information as it becomes available.

