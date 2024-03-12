Affordable housing for Mainers

To the editor,

With much chagrin I read in the Courier that part of the funding Maine has received from the government may be spent on housing for the asylum seekers entering our state.

There is an affordable housing shortage throughout Maine that has caused hardship for Maine residents.

Isn’t it a priority to take care of U.S. citizens, Maine state residents who pay taxes?

There are affordable manufactured home parks being sold to corporations. These people are profiteers and surely rents will skyrocket, causing many people to relocate…but to where? A portion of the funds Maine has been awarded would well serve as a source for the residents of the park to buy the park and create a co-op. There are many residents who would not be able to sustain the initial cost of resident owned. That burden can be reduced if the state allots money to affordable housing funding.

Governor Mills please put your state residents tax payers first.

Patricia Naglieri

