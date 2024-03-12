SACO — The CK Burns School’s LEGO Robotics team placed first for Robot Design at the Maine State LEGO League Championship. Saco students competed against 26 other Maine teams, sharing their innovative projects and competing in the robot performance. Through their collaboration and coding skills, the Mustang Masterpieces won the Robot Design Award, according to a school press release. The new trophy has joined the other CK Burns School trophies on top of the trophy case.

The Mustang Masterpieces Team included students: Kate Jones, Declan Provencal, Ethan Dennis, Brady Hammond, Carter LeClair, Ryker Lowry, Caden Webber, Oliver Hutchinson, Danny Cross, and Avalyn Urban.

The students designed two types of robots, both a smaller version and a larger version, and tried solving different challenges with the two robots. They evaluated the robots to determine which would best accomplish the most missions on the challenge table. In the building of the robot, all team members were involved in different parts of the build, which was recognized by the judges as an important aspect of inclusion. Every team member participated in coding different challenges. The team was also recognized for continuing to adapt the robot even on the day of competition. The Mustang Masterpieces also planned and held an immersive experience for elementary students. This event included playing an original video game (created by team members), LEGO builds, clay builds, a read-aloud, and a play performance. This was also included as commendable in the judges’ comments.

The CK Burns School has had a LEGO Robotics team since 2017, and it continues to grow each year. Tru Enterprises, LLC of York provided financial support to purchase the accessory kit which made it possible to build the winning robot design. The team was also supported by their coaches and family members. To learn more about Robotics in Maine schools, visit the Robotics Institute of Maine at www.rimaine.org.

