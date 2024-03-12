Wed.  3/13  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  City Hall

Wed.  3/13  5 p.m.  Sustainability/Transportation  Zoom

Wed.  3/13  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review  Zoom

Wed.  3/13  6 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Thu.  3/14  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Mon.  3/18  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority  Zoom

Mon.  3/18  5 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Tue.  3/19  5:30 p.m.  Housing/Economic Dev.  Zoom

Wed.  3/20  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  3/20  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

