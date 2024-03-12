Wed. 3/13 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission City Hall
Wed. 3/13 5 p.m. Sustainability/Transportation Zoom
Wed. 3/13 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Zoom
Wed. 3/13 6 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Thu. 3/14 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Mon. 3/18 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority Zoom
Mon. 3/18 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Tue. 3/19 5:30 p.m. Housing/Economic Dev. Zoom
Wed. 3/20 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 3/20 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, City Hall
