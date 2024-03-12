Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham has been named one of the beneficiaries of the annual Maine Marathon events set for Oct. 6.

The nonprofit Riding to the Top, which serves children and adults with disabilities, will receive a $10,500 donation from the marathon, according to a press release.

The Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay is organized by the Maine Track Club. Since 1997, the events have raised more than $7 million for a variety of groups and causes.

To learn more about Riding to the Top, go to ridingtothetop.org. For the marathon, go to mainemarathon.com.

