A career information night for prospective Maine game wardens will be held in Gray next month.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, attendees can meet with recruiters and staff to learn about the hiring process and what the job entails. Benefits include state-paid health insurance, dental coverage, paid vacation and sick leave, and a 25-year retirement system.

Register in advance for free at eventbrite.com. The event will be held April 18 at at 6 p.m. at the department’s Gray headquarters at 15 Game Farm Road.

