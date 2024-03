Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, is hosting a pie supper March 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The menu features a wide variety of pies – pizza, chicken, pork, beef, spaghetti, shepherd’s and more. There will also be salads, and for dessert, more pies.

Dinner costs $12 per person, $5 for ages 8 and under. The church is located at 941 Meadow Road.

