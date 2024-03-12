Falmouth artist Jasmine Cherry will debut her large oceanscapes and seemingly impossible tiny paintings and clay figurines at her “All Wonders Great and Small” show next month.

The show, Cherry’s first after painting for most of her 29 years, will open with a reception April 5 at Lifeworks Chiropractic Center in Falmouth, which will be hosting its first art show since the pandemic.

“Being able to share my art and connect in a local community sense is something I’ve never gotten to experience before,” Cherry said. “That’s going to be really exciting.”

She studied art as a student but found that working full time and painting on the side made more sense for her until recently, when she decided to quit her day job and pursue her art full time.

“Being by the ocean and seeing the light sparkling on the water, or seeing small wonders in the world inspires me to create,” Cherry told The Forecaster.

Inspiration comes from anything that makes her happy, Cherry said.

“I feel like that’s something I tried not to do for a long time, because I felt like everything had to have a deeper meaning,” she said.

Dr. Abby Power at Lifeworks Chiropractic was first introduced to Cherry’s work by a patient, and loved it from first sight, she said.

Over her 30 years in practice, Power has highlighted local artists by hanging their original works in her office space as part of her commitment to the community and to the art world, she said.

“We do art shows several times a year,” Power said. “This is the first one since COVID, so we’re really excited to be back and host people again.”

Cherry’s oceanscapes struck Power as soon as she saw them because the way they reflect the idea of fluidity and potency of the ocean resonates with the way she practices chiropractic, she said.

“She’s a very talented and varied artist,” Power said. “Her paintings are just astonishing in the quality and the scope.”

An opening reception for Cherry’s show will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 5 at 202 Route 1, and her work is expected to be displayed for several months.

