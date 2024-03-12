Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland will host a virtual discussion on climate change at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14.

“Sea Changes: Understanding and Preparing for Coastal Maine’s Extreme Weather Events” will discuss current and future weather trends in Maine and explore what drives change in the climate.

Featured speakers include Bill Danielson of Chebeague Island, a former professor of meteorology who served in the U.S. Air Force as a weather forecaster in Oklahoma, Maine and in Vietnam, and has degrees in astronomy and meteorology from Harvard and McGill University; and Hannah Baranes, a coastal scientist at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute who specializes in flood risk. Both speakers will address what to consider in recovering from extreme weather events, causes and predictions of sea level rise, and how tide gauges and community science can help manage risk.

