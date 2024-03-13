FAIRFIELD — At least two people fell through the ice on a small pond off Middle Road Wednesday night while trying to rescue two dogs, one of which had broken through the ice and was in the water, according to police.

The people, who were pulled into canoes before emergency crews arrived, declined to be taken to the hospital and one dog is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Fairfield police Office Casey Dugas.

Multiple police agencies and other emergency crews responded to the scene to find one canoe stuck in the broken ice, according to a news release Dugas issued Wednesday night.

Dugas said that just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Somerset County Communications Center received a report of two dogs on the pond and one had broken through the ice. Fairfield police and Fairfield-Benton Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene and while on the way, they were told people were then on the ice trying to rescue the dogs and at least two people had broken through the ice and were in the water.

“Rescuers from Fairfield-Benton Fire and Rescue we well as Skowhegan Fire Department were able to pull the second canoe to shore with use of another canoe,” Dugas said in the release.

Dugas said both dogs were pulled to shore.

The Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Skowhegan Police Department and Delta Ambulance also assisted at the scene, he said.

“The Fairfield Fire Department would like to remind everyone that ice conditions are extremely dangerous at the moment and to stay off the ice,” he said.

