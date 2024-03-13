As St. Patrick’s Day weekend looms, Midcoast bars and pubs are working hard to put their best foot forward for the festivities.

Brunswick, Bath and surrounding communities are offering drinks, food specials and live music for the Irish holiday this Sunday.

Here are a few places where you can dress your best in green and grab a pint.

Byrnes Irish Pub, Brunswick

Family-owned Byrnes Irish Pub, which also has a pub in Bath, will be kicking off St. Patrick’s Day weekend on Friday night with live music starting at 6 p.m. performed by Rob Carpenter, who offers a mix of country and Irish tunes.

Celebrations continue Saturday with an Irish-American singalong from 5 to 7 p.m. After the singalong, Byrnes will initiate a toast to commemorate midnight for St. Paddy’s Day in Ireland (though the timing may slightly off due to daylight savings).

In the final round of celebration, Byrnes will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday to offer a special menu featuring dishes like the Byrne’s Irish broiled dinner, Joe’s Guinness beef stew, shepherd’s pie and more.

BOLOS Kitchen and Burger Bar

BOLOS in Brunswick will get the party started on Saturday at 11 a.m. Drink and food specials will be offered all weekend with opportunities to participate in prize giveaways at the bar. Saturday party goers will also see live music performed by the band Ice Cold Zima.

The party continues bright and early at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Irish-themed brunch, accompanied later in the day by live music from The Rolling Scones.

O’Donoghue’s Pub

One of Brunswick’s best kept secrets, O’Donoghue’s Pub, will offer music-filled festivities all weekend and $5 Guinnesses. The local favorite offers a more social, less touristy atmosphere perfect for those looking to make friends with Brunswick neighbors.

Friday Night will feature a DJ for some karaoke fun, while Saturday will offer traditional Irish songs from local musician Saltwater Hillbilly. Saturday night will then switch gears with the band Groove Tide, who will play classic singer-songwriter songs from the 70s. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, O’Donoghue’s will host an open mic.

Patrons will be able to enjoy Irish specials like bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie all weekend either within the bar or outside on the covered deck for outdoor seating.

Three Robbers Pub

Tucked away near the water on Main Street in Bowdoinham, Three Robbers Pub offers a more intimate space for those looking for a more low-key celebration. Here, patrons can start their Sunday festivities with a meal and a couple drinks before moving on to bigger celebrations in Brunswick or elsewhere.

Though not an Irish-themed bar, the pub is offering Irish-themed specials such as Reuben sandwiches all week. On Sunday, the holiday will be marked with drink specials.

Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub

On all three days, Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub in Freeport will offer specialty drinks such as Jameson orange, Jameson black, Jameson Irish mule — all the Jamesons, essentially – in addition to other specialty beers and Irish iced coffees. Its specialty menu for the weekend will feature Irish hits like bangers and mash, a traditional boiled dinner and whiskey-glazed salmon.

Irish music will play for patrons all weekend to set the mood. Sunday will wrap up festivities with extra beer specials on Irish reds, Black Fly stouts and a special oatmeal-conditioned stout that is made just for the holiday. These beers will be $2 off.

