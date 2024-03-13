The U.S. Department of Justice joined a federal lawsuit on Wednesday that accuses Martin’s Point Health Care in Portland and five other health systems and health care providers of defrauding the federal government out of $300 million. The defendants are accused of keeping overpayments from the government for health care for military retirees.

The government and whistleblowers who filed the original lawsuit contend that Martin’s Point and the other defendants knew about the overpayments – which were made between 2008-2012 – but did nothing to return the funds.

“Contractors have an obligation to return overpayments, and we will hold accountable contractors that knowingly and improperly retain such funds,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s civil division. “We are committed to ensuring that taxpayer funds for healthcare services to military members and their families are actually used for that purpose, not to enrich those charged with administering the program.”

Martin’s Point officials denied the accusations in a statement released on Wednesday.

Steve Amendo, chief marketing officer and communications officer for Martin’s Point, said in a prepared statement that the primary care provider is “profoundly disappointed” that the Justice Department joined the case, and that it will “vigorously defend” itself against the accusations.

“This dispute is about contracted rates paid more than 12 years ago,” Amendo said. “The government and Martin’s Point agreed on those rates. Now, the government has alleged that it made forecasting errors when negotiating those rates more than 12 years ago. The government paid Martin’s Point exactly the amounts that were negotiated and agreed to, no more. Martin’s Point provided the services it agreed to provide in reliance on those agreed-to rates. The government is now demanding a refund of a portion of the rates that it had expressly agreed to pay, arguing more than 12 years after the fact that the plans should repay the government for errors the government itself made in calculating the rates.”

Jeffrey Dickstein, an attorney for the whistleblowers with the Washington-based law firm Phillips and Cohen, said “the defendants were aware of these significant errors but chose not disclose the impact of the errors to the government despite their obligation to do so.”

The whistleblowers who initially filed the lawsuit are Jane Rollinson, former interim chief financial officer at Martin’s Point, and Daniel Gregorie, former member of the Martin’s Point board of trustees.

The lawsuit was filed under seal in 2016 and was not previously disclosed to the public. When the Department of Justice joined the case on Wednesday, the lawsuit was unsealed.

In addition to Martin’s Point, defendants include Maryland-based Johns Hopkins Medical Services Corporation; St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers of New York; Massachusetts-based Brighton Marine Health Center; Pacific Medical Center, based in Washington state, and Texas-based CHRISTUS Health Services. The defendants formed an alliance called the U.S. Family Health Plan Alliance,to collectively negotiate rates with the U.S. Department of Defense, according to a news release by Phillips and Cohen.

The accusations surround the Uniformed Services Family Health Plan, which provides health care to more than 100,000 military retirees and their families.

“DOD (Department of Defense) payments to the healthcare defendants were pursuant to an agreed-upon formula which was based on many factors, including patients’ previous diagnoses. The ‘qui tam’ (whistleblower) lawsuit alleges that unbeknownst to DOD, from 2008 until 2012, a government contractor made two significant errors in calculating payments under the formula. These errors made patients appear sicker than they really were, causing DOD to pay the healthcare defendants hundreds of millions of dollars more than they were entitled to,” according to the Phillips and Cohen news release.

Amendo, of Martin’s Point, said that the health care provider “is confident that the evidence in this case will show that Martin’s Point met its obligations under the USFHP contract and did not receive an overpayment. The issue had no impact on any benefits or services received by Martin’s Point USFHP members and did not impact the amounts members ultimately paid for those services.”

Amendo noted that the Department of Defense twice renewed a 10-year contract for the health plan, in 2013 and 2023.

“This lawsuit will not affect Martin’s Point’s ability to continue to provide outstanding care to its patients or members now or in the future,” Amendo said.

In a separate matter last July, Martin’s Point and the Department of Justice reached a $22.5 million settlement agreement regarding the provider’s overbilling for the Medicare Advantage program.

This story will be updated.

