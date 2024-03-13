GARDINER – Carl DaCosta Fisher, born Dec. 14, 1937, in Halifax County, Va., the youngest of nine siblings. Carl grew up on a tobacco farm. From the very earliest years, he showed an extreme interest in music. After finishing high school, he attended Westminster Choir College, Princeton, N.J., where he majored in voice with a minor in piano. He later transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Va., where he completed a Bachelor of Music.

Upon finishing it, he found it just not possible to earn a living as a musician, and so he entered graduate school at Drexel University, Philadelphia, where he earned a M.S. in Library Science. He worked as a librarian at the Free Library of Philadelphia, the Arlington Public Library, Arlington, Va., and then at the AARP Library, Washington, D.C.

He was an organist and director of music in several churches, usually Episcopal, while he worked as a librarian. He also sang in various choral groups.

After retiring, he started to explore his interest in musical composition. He set the complete three-year cycle of Psalms for choir and congregation and a number of anthems for choir. The Psalm settings were used at St. Matthew’s Church, Hallowell, before it closed. Several of the choir anthems have also been performed. Some of the compositions will be used at his memorial service at Christ Church, Gardiner.

His farming background fostered his deep interest in gardening that he explored in his vegetable, herb, and flower gardens.

He was the son of the late Presley Thornton Fisher and the late Minnie Crews Fisher and was preceded in death by his siblings Mary Allen, Barkley Fisher, Watkins Fisher, Clarence Fisher, Pete Fisher, Earl Fisher, Mildred Roller, and Edna Guthrie.

He is survived by his nephew, David Franklin Guthrie III “Trip” and his wife Kimberly Langen Guthrie and their sons David Fisher Guthrie, and Samuel Franklin Guthrie; by a host of nieces, nephews, and their families; his spouse, Hal Norvell; and longtime friends Paula and Brian Gardner, Elaine Stone, Michael Shipman and Hilary Mascaskill of London, England, and Pamela Thaxter of Philadelphia, Pa., a friend of 50 years.

Carl’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Christ Episcopal Church, Dresden Avenue, Gardiner, with a reception to follow in the Great Hall.

Carl's memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Christ Episcopal Church, Dresden Avenue, Gardiner, with a reception to follow in the Great Hall.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider

volunteering with or donating to environmental causes, animal welfare organizations, AIDS research, and community and botanical gardens.

