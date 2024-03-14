Free Easter egg hunt

The Hollis-Buxton Dorcas Society is sponsoring a free Easter egg hunt for ages 10 and under at 10 a.m. March 30 at the Tory Hill soccer field on Route 202.

There will be a separate area for children 3 and under. Families must bring their own baskets or buckets.

The Easter Bunny will also attend.

The local Dorcas Society is a women’s charitable and literary organization founded by children’s author Kate Douglas Wiggin in 1897.

Senior socials, free lunch

Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, hosts a special event for senior citizens on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a free lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

The gathering features games, puzzles and socializing. The church can be reached at 929-3011 or for more information, visit buxtoncentrebaptist.com.

Blood drive

An opportunity to donate blood is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at the Buxton United Methodist Church.

To learn more or sign up, go to redcrossblood.org or call the American Red Cross at 874-1192. The church is located at 276 Chicopee Road.

