Portland Press Herald Food Editor Peggy Grodinsky will have a conversation with chef Marilou Ranta during a live event at One Longfellow Square on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

About Marilou

Marilou Ranta, owner and chef of Monson fine dining restaurant The Quarry, won the James Beard Award for outstanding hospitality in May 2023. Ranta’s welcoming service and exceptional hospitality, along with delicious food, won her this prestigious award. At age 50, Ranta graduated culinary school at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor. In addition to her restaurant, Ranta has an annual contract with the nonprofit Libra Foundation to feed a number of artists who rotate through town for residencies at Monson Arts. Read more about Marilou in this article by Peggy Grodinsky.

