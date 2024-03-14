Join us for a live conversation with Web Editor Katherine Lee and former Press Herald journalist Colin Woodard at Mechanics’ Hall on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Colin Woodard, a former state and national affairs writer for the Portland Press Herald who now heads up the Nationhood Lab at Salve Regina’s Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy, argues that the United States is standing at the brink of collapse into fascism and civil war.

He is a New York Times bestselling author of such books as “American Nations: The Epic Struggle Between Individual Liberty and the Common Good” and “Union: The Struggle to Forge the Story of United States Nationhood.” While working for the Press Herald, Woodard won a 2012 George Polk Award and was a finalist for a 2016 Pulitzer Prize.

Read Colin’s recent Opinion piece: “Why Should America Stay Together?”

