Portland Press Herald staff writer Megan Gray sits down with Rwandan singer and songwriter Clarisse Karasira during a live event at One Longfellow Square on Tuesday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

Rwandan singer and songwriter Clarisse Karasira writes music that promotes unity and peace, inspired by the culture of her home country. Karasira moved from Rwanda to South Portland in 2021 to further her artistic opportunities and expand her audience. Karasira recorded her first hit song, “Giraneza”, in 2018 which has accumulated 2.4 million YouTube views and has since released an album titled “Inganzo Y’umutima”.