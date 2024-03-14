Mark R. Hopkins<FP>B1968 – 2024<FP>BPORTLAND – Mark passed on 02/29/24 after struggling with some challenging health issues. He did his best to live his life as though these challenges were not there. He loved & cherished all of his time with his son Brayden. Mark will be missed by all of the friends he had over the years. Mark is survived by his son Brayden, ex-wife Desiree and his brother Galen, wife Julie & son Rory. Their will be a service for Mark in June. The information will be shared once confirmed.

