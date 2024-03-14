Members of the Stillson School of Irish Dance perform on Commercial Street during the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, and the parade in Portland kicks off at noon. We’ve got lots of details about the all the holiday merriment you can look forward to.

Katharine McCleod as Kate and Jason Cadieux as Ben in “Secret Hour” at The Public Theatre in Lewiston. Submitted photo

Lewiston’s the place to go to see the provocative play “Secret Hour,” which runs through March 24. Catch a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday.

Soft pretzels from Foulmouthed Brewing (left) and Hunt & Alpine Club (right). Photos by Aimsel Ponti

Take your pick of giant soft pretzels from Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland or Portland Hunt & Alpine Club. And if these pretzels are making you thirsty, there are abundant adult beverages at both spots.

Portland Ballet dancers lift up Ana Winslette during a rehearsal of “New Works”, an annual show that gives experienced and emerging choreographers a chance to bring fresh pieces to the stage. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Portland Ballet’s latest production is called “New Works,” and you can see it on Friday at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The show features dances created by veteran and new choreographers including four Portland Ballet dancers. Troupe member Lydia Wirth’s contribution was inspired by a poem.

Part of the country music display of “Music in Maine” at the Maine Historical Society in Portland. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

“Music in Maine” is the new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society in downtown Portland, and it offers up a comprehensive look at Maine’s musical past. Pop in between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Terry Roberts drives the ball towards the net during the Maine Celtics game vs. Long Island at the Portland Expo. Sofia Aldinio/ Staff Photographe

Cheer for the Maine Celtics as they take on the Greensboro Swarm. Games are on Thursday and Sunday at the Portland Expo.

