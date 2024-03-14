St. Patrick’s Day is on Sunday, and the parade in Portland kicks off at noon. We’ve got lots of details about the all the holiday merriment you can look forward to.

Lewiston’s the place to go to see the provocative play “Secret Hour,” which runs through March 24. Catch a performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday or Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday or 2 p.m. Sunday.

Take your pick of giant soft pretzels from Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland or Portland Hunt & Alpine Club. And if these pretzels are making you thirsty, there are abundant adult beverages at both spots.

Portland Ballet’s latest production is called “New Works,” and you can see it on Friday at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center. The show features dances created by veteran and new choreographers including four Portland Ballet dancers. Troupe member Lydia Wirth’s contribution was inspired by a poem.

“Music in Maine” is the new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society in downtown Portland, and it offers up a comprehensive look at Maine’s musical past. Pop in between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Cheer for the Maine Celtics as they take on the Greensboro Swarm. Games are on Thursday and Sunday at the Portland Expo.

