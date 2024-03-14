The top five boys’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

FINAL

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (7) 35 2. Cheverus/Yarmouth 27 3. Bangor 22 4. Thornton Academy 8 5. Leavitt co-op 5

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous